News From the Past — Fairmount through the ages

This photo of three Fairmount High School students being inducted into the National Honor Society first appeared April 12, 1990 in the Fairmount News.

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - April 12, 1990

The Fairmount Fire Department was called to a grass fire at the Leonard Osborn farm in LaMars Township. According to Kraig Tracy, a member of the fire department, about 50 C.R.P. acres were burned on the farmstead. The fire reportedly spread from some brush and a wood pile that were being burned.

Three Fairmount High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society. They are Richie Hills, Amy Smith and Curt Holstein.

Incumbent Fairmount city councilman Lynn Nelson was re-elected to the council, receiving 151 votes. Kraig Tracy received the next highest votes with 132.

