News From the Past featuring the Fairmount News

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - May 17, 1990
Scott Steffens, a senior at Fairmount High School, was selected as a Wahpeton Rotary Student of the Month for May.
Learning was a spectator sport when Brain Games 1990 was held in the Fairmount Public School auditorium. More than 70 local residents filled the bleachers as five teams (each consisting of two National Honor Society members and one caring adult) tackled mind-bending problems and tried to solve them as the clock ticked. This is the fifth year of this annual school-sponsored event that combined the thrill of competition with the “agony” of academic challenge.
