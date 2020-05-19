News From the Past featuring the Hankinson News

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - May 20, 1920
As a result of canvass made by the directors of the Hankinson warehouse company, the subscriptions of stock now total about $4,700.00. Of this amount, $2,650.00 has been subscribed by farmers and $2,050.00 by the business men of the city.
Hankinson ballers had no trouble in winning from Fairmount in the first game on the local diamond. In fact, the team from the city of opportunities did not put up a fast enough game to make it interesting. The score was 8 to 0. They were outclassed in every department, a fact that every spectator realized before the close of the initial inning
75 YEARS AGO - May 17, 1945
Hankinson Commercial Club contracted with a blacksmith from Valley City to locate his shop here. Hankinson has been without a smithy for several months, and the club decided to attempt to secure one.
Hankinson Kiwanis, augmented by other citizens and young men of the city, made great improvement in the park and swimming beach at Lake Elsie. The entire spacious grounds were raked, rubbish burned and weeds destroyed.
50 YEARS AGO - May 14, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Duane Loll, former Hankinson residents, have purchased the former Hegstrom Resort on Lake Pickeral near Battle Lake.
Gary Kirkeby of Hankinson had the honor of accompanying the world famous opera star, Jan Peerce, when he appeared in concert at the University of North Dakota. Peerce, one of the world’s foremost tenors, appeared at the UND Choral Union in the Fieldhouse.
Hankinson High School received five superiors out of nine entries in the State Music, Speech and Drama contest. The one act play “The Slave with Two Faces” received a star rating for Hankinson.
