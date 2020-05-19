News From the Past featuring the Lidgerwood Monitor

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - May 20, 1920
A big five-day program will begin Friday, June 18 and close Tuesday, June 22 with a Chautauqua. Afternoon programs promptly begin at 2:30 and evening programs at 8:00. First up Friday is a prelude by Montague Light Operatic company.
At the annual state musical contest held at Grand Forks, the Lidgerwood High School sextet, in competition against 21 high schools, represented by 26 organizations, was given first place by the judges.
Half of the period covered by the North Dakota egg laying contest closed May 1st. The terms of the contest were that any breeder could enter a pen of five birds at the North Dakota Agricultural college for a year.
70 YEARS AGO - May 18, 1950
Night baseball on the Lidgerwood ball diamond will be played for the first time June 15, with Rutland scheduled as the local nine’s first opponent.
Taking of the census in Richland county is virtually complete. Excepting for a few townships where roads have been impassable, the work is finished and in the remaining township will be completed next week.
55 YEARS AGO - May 14, 1970
The final payment of $3,037.50 was sent to the Bank of North Dakota, completing payment of sewage disposal bonds issued in 1959.
The charter for the first Ruritan club in the state of South Dakota will be presented to the Veblen Community Ruritan club. Johnny R. Clark, Ruritan national president, of Morganton, N.C., will present the charter.
The Civic Improvement and Study club met at the public school with Mrs. Victor Macheel, program leader, and Mrs. Leo Thielman, hostess. Mrs. Thielman baked an anniversary cake for the club’s sixtieth year. This was served as part of the lunch.
