News From the Past — Hankinson through the ages

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - April 15, 1920
A deal was consummated Monday by which A. B. Hartman disposed of the drug business known as the Hartman Drug Company to Carl W. Krause and Mrs. V. A. Soderquist of Rush City, Minn. The new concern will do business as the Krause Drug Company.
The local post of American Legion has taken over the baseball team matter. During the past week a subscription list was circulated and nearly $1,500.00 pledged to support a bunch of winners on the diamond.
Mrs. Henry Claus died as the result of an automobile accident. The unfortunate woman was hurled through the windshield out upon the ground. She received a mortal injury and soon the spark of life went out.
75 YEARS AGO - April 12, 1945
The President of the United States is dead! That is the word that came over radios of the nation, shocking and bewildering our millions of citizens. The message was difficult to believe, but continued repeating convinced the people that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt has passed on to the Heavenly Kingdom.
Once V-Day plans are set, this city will have plans ready for the citizens and businesses. It has been agreed that all stores in Hankinson will close, immediately when the official word of victory is received. Church bells will ring and the siren will blow.
50 YEARS AGO - April 9, 1970
Dedication ceremonies for the new St. Gerard’s Hospital addition and facilities have been set for June 10.
With a total of 565 votes cast in the city election here, Stanley Jaeger was elected mayor for a term of four years over David Solid, 373 to 192.
There is a strong possibility that the Hankinson-Milnor Co-op Creamery in Hankinson will become part of the Grade A milk Federal Pool Plan, perhaps as early as July, it was revealed at the annual meeting.
