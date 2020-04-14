News From the Past — Lidgerwood through the ages

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - April 15, 1920
The Government Savings movement is on a firm and permanent basis. The sale of Savings securities has shown encouraging progress. In view of the exigencies of the present economic situation, it is obvious that the movement is fundamental.
What is a farmer’s time worth? What is he worth an hour? Does he charge his business—the business of farming—with the value to be given to it? The average gross income from a farm of one hundred and fifty acres will be something over $3,000 and to produce that income between 7,000 and 8,000 hours of productive labor is required.
70 YEARS AGO - April 13, 1950
Linotype operators in Richland County’s print shops were hard hit when a third of them came down with the mumps. A. H. Wirtenberger, The Monitor staff, and the operator at the Hankinson News, were the victims, both coming down about the same time Wednesday.
The Easter week end brought a large number of young people, both those who are attending school away from home and those who have jobs in nearby towns, home to spend the days with their parents.
55 YEARS AGO - April 9, 1970
A grass fire gave everyone a bad scare since high wind was blowing directly toward the Standard oil bulk tanks and town. It was quickly brought under control. The railroad track offered a fire break and the fire truck used the railroad tracks to reach the fire.
W. H. Christians was elected to a fourth term as mayor of Lidgerwood, getting 155 out of 335 votes.
Acting on a hunch, Lidgerwood chief of police called in a license plate to discover the car belonged to a Cogswell man who was asleep and did not know his car was taken from in front of his house.
