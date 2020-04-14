News From the Past — Richland County through the ages

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - April 12, 1995
An era full of promise and growth came crashing to an end as the disheveled Mantador hotel was razed. The younger generation of people being raised in Mantador probably remember the Rybicka Hotel as always being in a state of disrepair. Those few older long-time residents recall a time when the hotel and its cafe were a drawing place–a destination to gather with friends and neighbors over coffee and the state of farming.
Matthew Eric Smykowski, 20, was injured in a motorcycle accident near Geneseo. He was airlifted to MeritCare Hospital in Fargo, listed in guarded condition.
15 YEARS AGO - April 12, 2005
After losing their noon meal service program, the Wyndmere Senior Citizens Center has been busy trying to reinstate it. Wyndmere seniors had to guarantee they would average 15 meals each day the meal is provided to justify having the service.
Kristen Keller and Michael Totenhagen, seniors from Wyndmere High School, are preliminary winners in the “Know Your State” program. They will be part of an essay contest to determine who best knows their state.
10 YEARS AGO - April 13, 2010
Two teenage girls from Gwinner reportedly were followed by a van for several blocks while walking home from school. One girl reported to authorities a van followed her for three blocks until she reached home.
When this spring’s flood waters receded, it left county officials trying to tally up damages. High water eroded culverts and cut into county and township roads.
Hankinson opened the door with Fairmount-Campbell-Tintah and said they are interested in forming a sports cooperative. Administrators Jess Smith and Chad Benson held a public meeting with patrons to keep them updated on what has transpired so far.
