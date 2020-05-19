News From the Past this week featuring the Richland County News-Monitor

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - May 17, 1995
Continuing the News Monitor’s series on World War II veterans during the 50th anniversary of VE Day, Melvin Muehler dealt with many kamikaze pilots, night raids on a Japanese-held island and floating mines that could rip a deadly hole in the side of an unwary ship. If that wasn’t enough to contend with, a typhoon off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, was almost the end of this soft-spoken veteran from Fairmount.
In honor of Emergency Medical Services month, the Hankinson Commercial Club bought plastic CPR masks for each member business, area churches and Hankinson Public School.
15 YEARS AGO - May 17, 2005
Wayne Robey, rural Lidgerwood, and his family were surprised a week ago by the return of their “brother” Serge Noels, a former foreign exchange student from Belgium. Although it has been about 20 years since Noels was in town, for him, time stood still.
Fairmount School Board is hoping to stop superintendent, Barry Loos, from writing any more letters asking them to negotiate him out of his contract. He has written three said letters, and for three meetings the board has passed a motion saying they will not negotiate.
10 YEARS AGO - May 18, 2010
The Hankinson Community Center Committee told a packed house that instead of putting up a “cookie cutter building,” they instead proposed refurbishing the three historic buildings on Main Street — Third Base Bar, the Bertelsen building and Isan’s Pizza.
Brandi French runs with an illness that could permanently sideline her. French has multiple sclerosis. Despite that, she is training for the Fargo marathon.
Ben Dotzenrod of Wyndmere is the Western Agricultural Economics Association Outstanding Senior from N.D.
