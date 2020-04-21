Quantcast
News From the Past – this week in history for Fairmount

This photo honoring Fairmount Pheasants boys' basketball players first appeared in the April 19, 1990 edition of the Fairmount News.

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - April 19, 1990

The Fairmount Pheasants girls’ and boys’ basketball banquet was held. Scott Steffens was named most improved; Steve Schmit was most valuable player, best defense, Mr. Basketball FHS, captain award, best free throw percentage, defensive post leader and one on one champ; Jason Rubish, most improved; Richie Hills was hardest worker and free throw ladder award winner; and Kendall Swanson received the captain award. For girls, Tina Smith was named most improved; Amy Smith was most valuable player, best defense, Miss Basketball FHS; and Kari McMahon received captain award, outstanding defense and best free throw percentage.

