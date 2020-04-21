News From the Past – this week in history for Fairmount

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - April 19, 1990
The Fairmount Pheasants girls’ and boys’ basketball banquet was held. Scott Steffens was named most improved; Steve Schmit was most valuable player, best defense, Mr. Basketball FHS, captain award, best free throw percentage, defensive post leader and one on one champ; Jason Rubish, most improved; Richie Hills was hardest worker and free throw ladder award winner; and Kendall Swanson received the captain award. For girls, Tina Smith was named most improved; Amy Smith was most valuable player, best defense, Miss Basketball FHS; and Kari McMahon received captain award, outstanding defense and best free throw percentage.
