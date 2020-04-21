News From the Past – this week in history for Hankinson

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - April 22, 1920
Wheat will be one of the most profitable crops which the farmers can raise this season. Chairman Rich of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis estimates the visible supply of wheat is shorter than a year ago, that the acreage of winter wheat has been greatly reduced.
Robbers entered the Wipperman Mercantile Company’s store and got away with a few cheap watches and other articles of little value.
A. C. Lundgren of Minneapolis, who last season operated the dancing pavilion at Lake Elsie, has arrived with his family and they are again on the Hankinson farm. Improvements of several kinds will be installed and the pavilion will be opened to the public for the season.
75 YEARS AGO - April 19, 1945
Farmers in Waldo, Greendale and Brandenburg townships have petitioned the Richland County Drainage Board to establish a drainage ditch in those three townships for a distance of seventeen miles.
One hundred and fifty workers from Mexico have arrived in North Dakota and most of them are now on farms and ranches of the state.
50 YEARS AGO - April 16, 1970
Darrel Prochnow, driver of the milk truck that collided with the Burlington Northern freight train two miles southeast of Breckenridge, will be released from St. Francis Hospital. His injuries are not serious.
Larry Milbrandt of Hankinson was elected president of the Southern Valley Softball League. Other officers named were Clayton Goedert, Veblen, vice president; and Ray Heitkamp, Mantador, secretary-treasurer.
Grades seven and eight at St. Francis Academy will be terminated at the end of this school year. It was officially announced by Sister M. Louise of SFA. Involved in the closing for next year’s classes will be 24 students, according to the announcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.