News From the Past – this week in history for Lidgerwood

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - April 22, 1920
This city was shocked to learn that Mrs. Inga C. Quammen was dead. Mrs. Quammen was apparently enjoying excellent health and was about the city as usual until last Saturday, when she was taken ill while visiting at the home of a friend. Almost before her friends realized that her condition was serious came the announcement of her death.
Hoyt Lynch and several others were shooting at a target. He had a few shells with him that he had brought from Europe and attempted to use one of them in the gun. The breech flew open and shell came back and struck him in the eye, inflicting a painful and dangerous wound.
70 YEARS AGO - April 20, 1950
With the belated arrival of spring, farmers in Lidgerwood were beginning to get out in the fields. While in many places, low spots had to be avoided and most farmers were hampered by wet fields, it is expected field work will be underway by the end of the week.
One of the first signs of spring is the turning of much younger men’s fancy to thoughts of slingshots, b-b guns and shooting at those early birds. Mayor H. A. Petterson pointed out that shooting b-b guns in the city limits is strictly forbidden by city ordinances.
55 YEARS AGO - April 16, 1970
Two more resignations were read at the Lidgerwood school board meeting. Glen Weiand, superintendent, said that he had interviewed various applicants and that again this year the shortage of good housing was a problem in getting good teachers to Lidgerwood.
The recruiting of new members was stressed at the Lidgerwood Golf Association meeting. Almost 10 individual or family memberships have been received. Others are encouraged to join.
