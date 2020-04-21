News From the Past – this week in history for the Richland County News-Monitor

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - April 19, 1995
Three hours of searching ended in tragedy when a Sioux Falls, S.D. pilot was found dead in the wreckage of his plane. A low flying search plane located the downed plane of pilot Thomas Issendorf, 46, whose plane had plunged nose first into a grove of trees along the Wild Rice River, 2 1/2 miles northeast of Great Bend.
For Farmers Union Oil Co. of Fairmount, diversification helped the company through its first 60 years of business. Lynn Nelson is the general manager of Farmers Union Oil Company of Fairmount and Hankinson.
Fairmount High School junior Corey Zach began rehearsing with the Western Minnesota Youth Chorale for their upcoming tour to Europe this summer.
15 YEARS AGO - April 19, 2005
Law enforcement officers got 11 for the price of one. Richland County’s newest member of the sheriff’s department is on maternity leave, less than a month after she started her job. Lady, the 1-year-old chocolate lab who began working with sheriff deputy Jason Weber last month, delivered 10 puppies Thursday.
Issues between the Fairmount School Board and administration are boiling over and causing turmoil. The school board refused to make staffing changes recommended by Superintendent Barry Loos.
10 YEARS AGO - April 20, 2010
The Hankinson City Council put some bite into its ordinance about dogs, who no longer have the right to roam the city. Any dog or cat determined by the Hankinson police chief or city auditor to be fierce, dangerous or vicious; or any dog or cat determined to be habitually at large, is declared a public nuisance.
The Lidgerwood/Hankinson Rural Health Board hosted a three course prime rib supper. Despite a winter snow storm, the event was a wonderful success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.