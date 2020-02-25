News From the Past this week

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Feb. 22, 1990
The Fairmount Pheasants boys basketball team will play Milnor in the 6:45 p.m. game in the opening the District 1 tournament. The middle four seeds in the District 1 tournament were determined by luck of the draw. Wyndmere beat Lidgerwood 63-49 and Milnor nipped North Sargent 69-66 in overtime Friday night.
Wallie Hardie, president of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, recently announced steps to be taken to encourage Amoco Oil to reinstate ethanol blending in North Dakota. Amoco ceased supplying ethanol-enriched gasoline at all 34 service station locations in September 1989.
