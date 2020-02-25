News From the Past this week

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Feb. 26, 1920
August D. Abraham, pioneer resident and business man of Hankinson, died at Hot Springs, Ark., at 3 o’clock last Saturday morning after months of suffering from cancer of the stomach.
There is no money in the state treasury to pay hail losses incurred under the state hail insurance law during summer 1919. A state warrant, duly signed by the state auditor and regular in every way, was returned to one of the local banks this week endorsed “no funds” after having been sent to the state for payment.
75 YEARS AGO - Feb. 22, 1945
Once again, next month, the scarlet emblem of the American Red Cross will appear in the windows of American homes, symbolizing the financial support of the nation in supporting the manifold services of that organization to American fighting men overseas.
Red River Valley 1944 spring floods put 1,506,000 acres out of production, causing loss to crops at $15,220,105, according to figures furnished by county engineers and officials at the State Water Commission.
50 YEARS AGO - Feb. 19, 1970
One of the groups who will perform at the folk song concert at Hankinson Public School is the triple trio. They are Rosemary Mauch, Virginia Roeder, Jeanne Solid, Renee Mauch, Barbara Pallman, Joan Reinke, Pam Mahrer and Kathy Worner.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Mauch of Hankinson announce the engagements of their daughters, Jeanette Marie and Kathleen. Jeanette will become the bride of Duane Wahl. Kathleen will wed Dennis Heitkamp.
The Hankinson Pirates came through with two more wins this past week as the tail end of the season approaches. Friday night the Pirates defeated Richland 70 to 52 in a road game. Tuesday night they won over The Fairmount Pheasants 71-56.
