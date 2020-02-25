News From the Past this week

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Feb. 26, 1920
For a few days many of our citizens have been busy complying with the provisions of the state income tax law in addition to that of the United States. The latter has been in force several years and this is the first year that the state has required citizens to report and pay an income tax.
By State Live Stock Sanitary board section 2, no cattle over six months of age that can be used for breeding or dairying purposes and have originated outside this state shall be moved from public stockyards to any point within this state except for immediate slaughter, unless they are tuberculin tested and accompanied by proper health certificate.
70 YEARS AGO - Feb. 23, 1950
A second meeting to discuss the proposed rural fire truck for the townships surrounding Lidgerwood has been called. This time, all township supervisors are particularly urged to attend.
The only complaint heard about the story in The Monitor several weeks ago telling of the many meetings scheduled in Lidgerwood was that several had been omitted. It seems that instead of one and a half meetings each day, there are closer to two and a half.
55 YEARS AGO - Feb. 19, 1970
The Lidgerwood Snowriders Snowmobile club with 17 machines explored a new country by going to the Hankinson sandhills for an afternoon of snowmobile riding.
About 400 people from all over the 26 legislative district attended the Lincoln day dinner in the Lidgerwood auditorium. Rep. Mark Andrews, who had been touring the state speaking at such dinners for most of the week, talked about republican aims for the nation.
February 13 was a very special day to Peter Lafrentz as he celebrated his ninety-fourth birthday in his home.
