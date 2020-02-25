News From the Past this week

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Feb. 22, 1995
How does spending $10,500 a week in communities across Richland County sound? The Hankinson Snowmobile Club is trying to construct a snowmobile trail that would link up to towns and cities in Richland County along a 140-mile track.
Thanks to their efforts and remodeling ability teens can now hang out at the Wyndmere Teen Center.
Robert P. Wurl was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln State Bank, Hankinson, effective Feb. 16, 1995.
15 YEARS AGO - Feb. 22, 2005
There are two sides to every argument as was evident on the ongoing controversy between the Lidgerwood Gym Committee and the Save the Gym group. Both sides want to work toward the benefit of students and community, but neither can decide how to go about it or agree which way is in the best interest of the students and future of the school. The Lidgerwood School Board held a special meeting to bring both sides together to iron out details. Board member Kathy Skroch aptly named the divided community as separate “camps.”
10 YEARS AGO - Feb. 23, 2010
Wyndmere’s David Goerger was selected from nearly 3.2 million students as a candidate in the 2010 Presidential Scholars Program.
The Rev. Teresa Heupel of Medina has been called as the pastor of the Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Hankinson.
Tina Kohoutek found out what a small world it is when she met Janet Johnsen at Maple Grove High School. Both women can trace their immediate roots back to Lidgerwood. Kohoutek traces her roots back to Eleanor Kohoutek, while Johnsen is the daughter of Idella and the late Clifford Williams.
