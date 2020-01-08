Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

News From the Past

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
News From the Past
Buy Now

This picture first appeared in the Jan. 4, 1990 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Jan. 4, 1990

The eighth annual holiday mixed doubles tournament was held Dec. 27-28 at the Hilltop Lanes. Twenty couples participated with first going to Mike Geray and Peggy Prochnow with 1134. Second place went to Earl Hills and Beth Bullene with 1124, third place went to Rich Hills and Loretta Taylor with 1122, fourth place to Robert Meyer and Tina Stiles with 1106 and last place went to James Krueger and Sharon Sanford with 920.

Property owners in Fairmount saw their taxes go up this year as a result of increases in the mill levy for the county and for the school district. Mill levies are set by three main groups — the county, schools and cities.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories