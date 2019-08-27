News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor:
100 YEARS AGO - Aug. 28, 1919
On Friday morning, about two o’clock, the elevator and coal sheds of the Farmers Grain and Seed company at Mantador was discovered to be on fire. Citizens turned out but were unable to do anything to stop it, the fire having gained a big start before discovery.
The prevalence of hog cholera in the herds in this vicinity is reported by a number of farmers and in a few instances, a loss of hogs from that disease is reported.
75 YEARS AGO - Aug. 24, 1944
There was considerable teeth-gritting in town this week as city-folks noticed that the “tree trimmers” from Jenkintown, Pa., blew in again. Most of us got our stomachs full of them the last time they were here. And apparently we aren’t the only ones in the state that are sorry to see the rough-talking, dirty-minded, canned-heaters coming back.
We are one of the few people who as of yet have not seen the lion that has been prowling over Sargent County the past few weeks ... we heard the story but scoffed at it until sane, reliable citizens not only claim they’ve seen it, but have shot at it. Rumor is there is a 500 buck reward, dead or alive.
50 YEARS AGO - Aug. 28, 1969
Art’s Tavern of Lidgerwood took second place in the softball tournament, while Lariat Bar of Rutland was first and Kretchman’s Bar of Forman placed third.
A fair crowd turned out to attend the smorgasbord honoring Senator Milton. R. Young and Carl Kotchian, president of Lockheed aircraft.
On Saturday the water supply in Lidgerwood was depleted. There was no water until next morning. On Monday the city issued an emergency proclamation that all lawn watering must stop until this water storage problem is abated.
