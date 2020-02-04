Quantcast
News From the Past

This photo first appeared in the Feb. 1, 1990 edition of the Fairmount News.

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Feb. 1, 1990

One man’s junk is another man’s treasure is especially true for many in Richland County who are involved in collecting items such as pop can tabs, soup can labels, aluminum cans and cash register receipts, to name a few. Fairmount is very supportive of the Campbell's soup label project, said elementary teacher Judy Dozak. The elementary collected labels for about 15 years and the interest has not declined.

Mable F. Whitehead, 76, formerly of Fairmount, died Friday, Jan. 26, 1990 at Hettinger, N.D.

Mildred Holtz, 69, formerly of Fairmount, died Jan. 27, 1990 at Breckenridge, Minn.

