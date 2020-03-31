News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - April 1, 1920
Carl Ziegelmann, pioneer settler of the Great Bend neighborhood, died at his farm home, 5 1/2 miles southeast of that village March 28, 1920, aged 63 years, 11 months and 10 days. He had been a sufferer from pulmonary troubles for a long time and had been gradually failing for several weeks.
The News had a nice April fool joke all cooked up for our readers, but we have “killed” that story. For, as a joke, the “service” furnished by the Otter Tail powerless company these days has everything else in the funny line backed off the boards.
75 YEARS AGO - March 29, 1945
The farm home of Mrs. Al Hunter, near the State Line south of Hankinson, was destroyed by fire. The residence, one of several farm buildings on the place, was totally destroyed before help could arrive.
The OPA ordered a boost in ration point values for pork and pork products. Increases also were ordered for lard, shortening, margarine, salad and cooking oil.
The Hankinson Red Cross drive which ended this week with the War Mothers’ program at the school house, has now totaled just over $1,300.00.
50 YEARS AGO - March 26, 1970
A ewe lamb born on the August Pankow farm with both eyes in one socket in the middle of her face and no nose, was thought to be able to survive despite her deformities, but died three days later.
Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Kutter, New Effington, attended the 49th annual stockholders meeting of Land O’Lakes Creameries, Inc. in Minneapolis as guests of the local Land O’Lakes district.
On the 21st of March, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Medenwaldt celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Starting with a dinner at Fairmount, guests were children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
