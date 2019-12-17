News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Dec. 14, 1994
President Clinton signed a bill in May to earmark federal funds to create a better American workforce. In keeping with Clinton’s pledge, North Dakota has allocated $67,000 in grants to create school-to-work programs for students. Hankinson High School received $7,000 to create its own school-to-work program.
Sunday, Dec. 18 marks a special day for one Hankinson resident. It is her date of birth in 1894. In a few days, Ella Cox will be 100 years old.
Hankinson’s fifth-grade team of Lani Hubrig, Kari Pankow, Gregg Schildberger, Natalia Ginsbach and Blake Engberg took first place in elementary Math Olympics.
15 YEARS AGO - De. 14, 2004
A fast start in raising pledges slowed to a virtual standstill during the past few months. The Lidgerwood Gym Committee raised $650,000 in pledges in just under two weeks in March. Now their goal of raising $800,000 to finance the new gym is back on track and the group is again soliciting pledges.
N.D. Gov. John Hoeven proposed a two year $5.5 billion budget for the state, which includes increases to state employees and education. It will not raise state sales or income taxes, he said.
10 YEARS AGO - Dec. 15, 2009
James Theodore Toms II stood with a gun in the middle of Spare Time Bar in Hankinson and announced he had $3,000 he would pay to anyone who could find a man named Chico for him. He said he planned to kill Chico and he had 25,000 reasons to do so.
A South Dakota man has been sentenced in federal court for stealing an ATM machine from a convenience store in Fairmount. Richard Wayne Boyd III will serve four months in prison and was ordered to pay back more than $9,000.
