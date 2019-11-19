News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Nov. 20, 1919
Every discharged soldier, sailor or marine in this vicinity is hereby urged to enroll in the Bullis post of the American Legion of Lidgerwood.
A long want in Lidgerwood is being supplied by the business people donating and making arrangements for a community room in the city. At the Library board meeting it was decided to rent the north wing of the Baker store for one year, installing such conveniences as a lavatory, stove and up-to-date, pleasant, comfortable waiting room in the front for farmers and their families to go and make themselves at home, take care of their children, visit with their neighbors and many other advantages that will materialize as the time passes.
75 YEARS AGO - Nov. 16, 1944
Snorri Thorfinnson, county agent for Sargent county, receives a big play in the current issue of the Saturday Evening Post, for his plan to keep the good farm land in that county out of the hands of speculators and retain it for returning servicemen.
Charles Kugler, who suffered a fractured skull and other injuries in an accident just west of town, is making a slow recovery at the Veblen Hospital.
50 YEARS AGO - Nov. 20, 1969
A mini-blizzard Monday afternoon brought about 2 inches of snow to the area. The wind was whipping it about so badly by mid-afternoon that school buses were called and sent out early.
“Come to the Mardi Gras” will be the theme of Cardinal Capers this year, with streamers and balloons decorating the auditorium.
Sixty members of five Homemakers clubs gathered at the Lidgerwood Civic Center for an unusual meal. They served a four course international meal, with each dish labeled about what it was, and where it came from.
