News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 23, 1919
An ambition upon the part of the Townley administration to secure complete control, even for a few weeks, of the state government is said to be the real motive behind the proposed impeachment proceedings in which State Treasurer Obert Olson, Attorney General William Langer, Secretary of State Hall and State Auditor Varl R. Kositzky are to be convicted.
Want ads: “Two good houses for rent. Inquire of Wipperman Mercantile Company.” “I am now paying cash for eggs. Bring in what you have. J. J. Jones.” “For Sale—Good bed, nearly new, cheap for cash. Inquire of E. A. Lea.” “For Sale—20 h.p. Fairbanks & Morse gas engine. Chas. Spreckels.”
75 YEARS AGO - Oct. 19, 1944
With the American Infantry Division somewhere in the southwest Pacific—two brothers, Technical Sergeant Clifford E. Peterson and Staff Sergeant Delton O. Peterson have been awarded the Good Conduct Medal.
The American Legion entertained their members and a huge crowd of friends at a stag party. Cards, refreshments and a general good time was enjoyed.
A special horse sale will be held at the Hankinson pavilion when buyers will be on hand to purchase any kind of horses brought in.
50 YEARS AGO - Oct. 23, 1969
“Do you know what marijuana smells like?” This and numerous other aspects of the drug problem will be covered in a timely presentation by a special agent from the N. D. Bureau of Criminal Identification.
Rev. F. W. Paul, who has served the United Church of Christ in Hankinson for the past 18 1/2 years, preached his farewell sermon last Sunday.
Relatives of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Krump enjoyed supper at Lakeview Beach Cafe, Lake Elsie, to honor them on their 25th wedding anniversary.
