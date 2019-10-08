News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Oct. 5, 1989
Fairmount’s Steve Schmit was clearly the start of the 48-22 drubbing of Underwood during Fairmount’s homecoming game. The two teams were closely matched until the fourth quarter when the Rebels showed the Rockets who was boss on the field.
A break in/burglary was reported at the office of Dr. Derryl Moon, Fairmount. Approximately $200 in cash was taken as well as four bottles of enzymes (antibiotics) valued at approximately $90.
The Fairmount Women’s Literary and Civic Improvement Club is sponsoring a sophomore to attend the annual state Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership conference.
