News From the Past

This photo and story first appeared in the Oct. 5, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Oct. 5, 1989

Fairmount’s Steve Schmit was clearly the start of the 48-22 drubbing of Underwood during Fairmount’s homecoming game. The two teams were closely matched until the fourth quarter when the Rebels showed the Rockets who was boss on the field.

A break in/burglary was reported at the office of Dr. Derryl Moon, Fairmount. Approximately $200 in cash was taken as well as four bottles of enzymes (antibiotics) valued at approximately $90.

The Fairmount Women’s Literary and Civic Improvement Club is sponsoring a sophomore to attend the annual state Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership conference.

