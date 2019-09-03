News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Aug. 31, 1994
Members of the Southeast Dive Rescue team were taught scuba basics in an intensive three-day course at Lidgerwood Pool. After getting some momentum going, the scuba diver kicks his feet high in the air to reach the bottom of the pool.
President Clinton ordered striking Soo Line railroad workers back to work “immediately” while federal mediators try to work out a settlement.
In celebration of Bullis Post’s 75th anniversary, as well as that of the national American Legion, the Lidgerwood post threw a big party complete with a parade, dedication of a tank to be permanently displayed at the Legion Park, and gave away a trip to Hawaii.
15 YEARS AGO - Aug. 31, 2004
Myron Schmidt was injured when his four wheeler rolled over and pinned him underneath. He lived with his injuries for two days before help arrived in the form of his neighbors, Neal and Jodeen Kutter.
Schildberger Funeral Home in Hankinson received $15,000 in damages when the canopy on the west side of the building was pulled off the wall. Troy Hentz had $2,000 in damages when a 1-ton cement bison was pulled off its mooring and drug down the highway.
10 YEARS AGO - Sept. 1, 2009
Declining enrollment hits school districts where they feel it the most, in state funding. Without exception, enrollment declined in four of our rural school districts. For the first time in years, Hankinson was hardest hit, down 17 students from last year.
The Cash for Clunkers program ended last week and it took nearly 700,000 clunkers off the roads, replacing them with more fuel efficient vehicles.
Darla Haecheri of Lisbon was princess and Cody Schwartz of Marion queen for the Hankinson Saddle Club.
