Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

News From the Past

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
News From the Past

This advertisement first appeared in the Oct. 9, 1969, edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor files

From the Hankinson News archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 9, 1919

A meeting of subscribers and all others interested in the soldiers’ memorial project will be held at the Commercial Club room to hear and consider a report of the committee soliciting funds for a memorial building.

Burglars entered S. F. Sweet’s jewelry store at Wyndmere and made a big haul, taking practically the entire stock valued at $700. Plunder taken included 145 pieces of jewelry such as watches, rings, gold pocket knives, cuff links, fobs and gold lead pencils.

The first steps were taken by the city council for a system of waterworks and sewage for Hankinson. A preliminary survey of the city will be done to furnish an estimate of costs of the project.

75 YEARS AGO - Oct. 5, 1944

The Hankinson Pirates opened their season last Friday with a 30 to 14 victory over Wyndmere. The local boys’ ruggedness proved to be too much for their opponents. Hankinson scored freely in each quarter.

The Hankinson Cooperative Creamery was inspected by the United States Army officers last week and the firm received an “O. K.” for furnishing butter and turkeys for the Armed Forces of the nation.

The post office has again called attention to people of the nation that October 15th is the last day to mail Christmas packages to our Armed Forces overseas.

50 YEARS AGO - Oct. 9, 1969

Sister Bernardine, RN, BS, administrator of St. Gerard’s Community Hospital, was presented a ten-year service pin by the North Dakota Blue Cross board.

Mrs. Ray Hentz of Hankinson is serving on the Grand Jury this week at Fargo, with hearings being held on the Minot bank case.

All stacks or bales of hay still standing on the rights-of-way of state maintained highways must be picked up by Nov. 1.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories