News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Dec. 21, 1994
Lidgerwood’s Farmers Co-op Elevator purchased Harvest States Fertilizer of Lidgerwood. The change of ownership is effective Jan. 1, 1995.
Fairmount Public School will reap $100,152 from Gov. Ed Schafer’s new proposal to provide supplemental aid to school districts throughout the state. Fairmount is the second-largest benefactor of this program.
The Lidgerwood Lions Club is joining in partnership with the North Dakota Optometric Association to provide free eye examinations and free glasses to the working poor and their families.
15 YEARS AGO - Dec. 21, 2004
As twilight descended last Thursday evening, a huge flame could be seen for miles as excess gas was burned off the pipeline north of Mantador. A Dome Company pipeline that runs through Richland County began to leak, releasing a vapor cloud and spreading propane vapors into the air.
Operation Roundup recently allocated $10,500 in charitable grants. Three local groups received donations—Dakota Estates Retirement Center, Lidgerwood, St. Gerard’s Nursing Home, Hankinson, and the Great Bend Park Board each will be given $1,000.
10 YEARS AGO - Dec. 22, 2009
A hunting accident with a .22 caliber pistol sent a 59-year-old Fargo man to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Harold Reier told authorities he was hunting southwest of Wyndmere when he and a friend decided to shoot at targets with a .22 pistol.
The Holiday Train has been a jump-start to the Christmas season for years. The train has arrived in snow, sleet, cold and nice weather—no matter what North Dakota decides to throw at it, the Holiday Train continues to promote the need to stock local food pantries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.