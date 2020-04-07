Quantcast
News From the Past

News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - April 5, 1990

Richie Hills, Curt Holstein and Amy Smith were recently accepted into the Fairmount Chapter of the National Honor Society.

More than 200 people from the area enjoyed a good meal, some encouraging words, a lively pie auction and good music during the Bonanza Extravaganza. Former Governor Art Link was a special guest who spoke on behalf of the North Dakota Centennial Commission, of which he is chairman.

Frances Walker of Fairmount won two second place awards in the North Dakota Career Development Conference held at North Dakota State College of Science.

