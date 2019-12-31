Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture first appeared in the Dec. 25, 1969 edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor files

From the Hankinson News archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 1, 1920

Peter Lenzen, one of the pioneers of this section, died at his home in this city Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 8 o‘clock in the morning, following a physical breakdown that had confined him to his bed for about ten days.

An audience that filled the Gem theatre to capacity heard a very lucid and satisfactory explanation of the proposed waterworks and sewer project. Mayor Merrifield presided and Engineer Corey led the discussion. Mr. Corey’s talk was along practical lines.

“I desire to inform my constituents of the thirty-seventh legislative district that I will not be a candidate for a political office of any kind under any circumstances, and do not intend to take part in political campaigns but will retire from politics entirely”—Wm. E. Krueger.

75 YEARS AGO - Dec. 28, 1944

Housewives are asked by the OPA to destroy stamps which have been invalidated by their new ruling. More ration points will be required for six canned vegetables—peas, corn, green and wax beans, asparagus and spinach—and tomatoes, under new OPA regulations.

Two stores in Lidgerwood were robbed over the week end, the Federated store and the Lidgerwood Oil Co. In both cases entrance was gained by breaking a window.

50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 25, 1969

Sgt. Alfred Prochnow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Prochnow of Hankinson, and SP4 Allen Prochnow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Prochnow of Hankinson, met recently at Bangkok for R & R.

Charles R. Fuller, whose wife, Elizabeth is the daughter of Matt Reinke of Hankinson, has been promoted to senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

More than 500 area farmers attended “Farming Frontier ‘70” according to local John Deere dealer Howard Braaten of Hankinson Implement.

