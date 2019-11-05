News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Nov. 2, 1994
The Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota Nation held a ceremonial groundbreaking of Dakota Magic Casino.
Northern Waste Systems of Wahpeton recently talked trash to Wyndmere’s elementary school students. No, it wasn’t a football game that brought out the trash talk. Rather, Northern Waste talked about recycling.
Work is progressing on the Burkel Turkey Farm in West End Township. So, it seems, are the questions. A petition has been circulating to ask the township for a public meeting on the farm, which is being built by David Burkel Sr. of Menahga, Minn.
15 YEARS AGO - Nov. 2, 2004
Dogs and animal ordinances were primary issues for a special city council meeting in Hankinson.
A United Way campaign has losers trading kisses with a pig. Businesses in Fairmount, Campbell, Minn., and Rosholt, S.D., are participating in “Penny Wars.” Each penny the businesses collect in their jar gives them a point. The bottom 25 percent of businesses face the challenge of kissing “Snowball the pig.
10 YEARS AGO - Nov. 3, 2009
A weekend church retreat changed overnight from a youth rally to a life threatening situation after eight youngsters from Hankinson’s United Church of Christ joined other middle and high school youth across North Dakota when toxic gas invaded the church.
Both the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warriors and Hankinson Pirates moved on to the quarterfinal round of the 9-man playoffs and for two teams, this was something to celebrate.
The growing season for 2009 has challenged agricultural producers. A rainy and cool summer continued through the fall months. The month of October gave farmers an additional 4.4 inches of rain to deal with.
