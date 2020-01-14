News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 15, 1920
The Act of Congress for the enforcement of the amendment to the constitution prohibiting the sale of liquor for use as a beverage will be in full force and effect tomorrow. It prohibits the sale, gift or transportation of liquors, excepting by permit for medical or scientific purposes.
“We extend to our friends our sincere thanks for their patronage during the years that we have been engaged in business in this city. We have sold our meat market to H. F. Jahoda and Chas. Prokop who will continue the business made the firm name of Jahoda & Prokop.”—Jahoda & Ercink.
70 YEARS AGO - Jan. 12, 1950
W. H. (Pete) Christians was elected chief of the Lidgerwood Volunteer Fire Department for the third successive year at the annual election of officers.
Work of redecorating Schwartz Super Value store in this city was completed during the last week. White ceilings and pale green walls have been used through the store, with red signs standing out along the walls.
A fire at the Southside Grocery was discovered about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. By the time the fire was discovered, it was already beyond control and local officials decided against taking the truck out because of a lack of water in Geneseo.
55 YEARS AGO - Jan. 8, 1970
The Lidgerwood City Council heard a report on the requirements and cost of a proposed new well north of town. No definite decision was made.
Phil Wohlwend, who has been chief of police and city engineer in Lidgerwood for over 10 years, announced this week his resignation.
Hamburger and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and brown cake will be served Monday at the school.
