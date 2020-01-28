News From the Past

Quantcast
This engagement announcement first appeared in the Jan. 22, 1970 edition of the Hankinson News.

From the Hankinson News archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 29, 1920

The board of education at an adjourned meeting referred the matter of erecting a new school building to the voters of the district—and both men and women are voters in school affairs.

There is more than idle gossip to the talk that Hankinson may soon be made a Soo division point. The News has it from reliable sources that a change of terminals is to be made before long, and company surveyors have been at work here with a view to laying out grounds for shops and additional trackage. The new eight-hour law for train crews is the main reason for the contemplated change of terminals.

75 YEARS AGO - Jan. 25, 1945

The barn and granary, on the Weatherby farm south of town, was destroyed by fire. Anton Bommersbach, who farms the place, was starting his tractor when sparks from the exhaust set fire to the building.

S. M. Burcham and Ole Schroeder went to Lake Traverse on a fish trip during which they had a narrow escape from the cold waters. When driving onto the ice, Burcham’s car broke through. The front end plunged through, but the back end remained on top, at least until the men could get out of the car. Then the ice gave way and the car plunged to the bottom.

50 YEARS AGO - Jan. 22, 1970

Members of the Hankinson Snowmobile Club made their first emergency run of the season to the John Stesko home. Mr. Stesko, who lives alone, was taken to St. Gerard’s Hospital by stretcher sled suffering from exposure and cold.

The Hankinson Volunteer Fire Department was called out twice during the 20 and 30 below weekend with little or practically no damage resulting. The department first made a run to the Mrs. Agnes Meide home where a chimney fire caused some concern.

