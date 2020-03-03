Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture of a folk concert first appeared in the Feb. 26, 1970 edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor archives

From the Hankinson News archives:

100 YEARS AGO - March 4, 1920

Hankinson farmers as well as some of the business men met at the club room on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting was arranged for the purpose of promoting the potato industry, and if possible make plans for establishing a warehouse in Hankinson.

The city election next Tuesday will be a rather quiet affair with only two aldermen contests to enliven the proceedings. Dr. C. H. McDonnell is unopposed for Mayor. Wm. Grawe did not file his petition and will not be in the race, leaving a clear field for Dr. McDonnell. F. A. Linehan likewise has it all his way as a candidate for re-election as police magistrate. Apparently no one wants the job of city justice of the peace.

75 YEARS AGO - March 1, 1945

Conforming with a request from the U.S. Treasury Department, the Hankinson Farm Implement dealers are this week carrying a large advertisement in The News advocating the Sale and Retention of War Bonds.

The Hankinson Creamery is installing a new modern cooling system, the old one being junked. The company this week mailed cards notifying that the annual stockholders meeting will be held March 19th.

50 YEARS AGO - Feb. 26, 1970

A standing ovation from a crowd estimated to be over 700 people was the tribute given at the end of the Folk Concert presented by the choruses and individuals from Hankinson High School. The excellent renditions, given in unique and informal settings was under the capable direction of Martin Jonasan, music instructor at HHS.

Northwestern Bell Telephone Company will spend $6,400,000 this year for additional and improved telephone facilities in the southeastern section.

The Hankinson Pirates wound up their regular season of Wild Rice play last Friday night with a road game at Gwinner with North Sargent, easily winning 74-39.

