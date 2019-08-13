News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor:
100 YEARS AGO - Aug. 14, 1919
The Buick Touring car owned by Frank Kouba was stolen. That morning Frank Kouba Jr. got up early and went to Fargo with George Goolsbey. The family noticed the car was gone but thought perhaps he had driven it to Fargo. The auto is capable of hitting the road at a good pace, and perhaps was a good many miles from this city when they realized that it was stolen.
Miss Zena Irma Trinka, librarian of the Dickinson public library, is soon to issue her book, entitled “North Dakota Today,” a valuable reference work, data for which had been in the gathering for the past year.
75 YEARS AGO - Aug. 10, 1944
One of Geneseo’s prominent citizens, Charles F. Glaser, died suddenly at the Veblen hospital following a brief illness of only a few days.
“Few people realize the enormous and almost impossible task involved in keeping an accurate check on individual casualties in the various theatres of war and in passing information on to anxious and grief-stricken relatives of America’s fighting men,” said Lt. Col. Ambrose of the army’s Casualty Branch.
50 YEARS AGO - Aug. 14, 1969
One of the highlights of his recent visit to the Twin Cities for Wyndmere Mayor George Carver was a visit with Minnesota Twins shortstop Leo Cardenes and his friend, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Mike Cueller.
Lidgerwood will finally get new telephone equipment. It was announced by Northwest Bell telephone at a meeting of the Lidgerwood Chamber of Commerce. The telephone company will purchase a new building in the next week and will erect a new building in the spring.
A week of hot, dry days brought harvest on with a rush in this area. Temperatures in the 90s hastened the ripening of small grain.
