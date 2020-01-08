Quantcast
News From the Past

This cartoon first appeared in the Jan. 4, 1945 edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor files

From the Hankinson News archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 8, 1920

The waterworks and sewerage project for Hankinson was killed and buried beyond resurrection at the regular monthly meeting of the city council. Alderman Peitz acted as master of ceremonies with Aldermen Hoffman and Glasner as assistant undertakers.

Constitutionality of H.B. 60 to give immediate effect to all acts of that session comes up for argument before the state supreme court at Bismarck today, deciding the governor’s overriding of the constitution.

Remember the big time married folks had at their dance in the Grawe hall last winter? The program is to be repeated. Only married folks will be admitted. If you want a real good time, and are already married or can arrange to be before Jan. 15, come and enjoy yourself.

75 YEARS AGO - Jan. 4, 1945

Dear Mom and Dad:—(overseas). Got a big surprise—found out the nurse sleeping next to my bunk is Margaret Schmitz from Hankinson and there is another nurse here from Tolna—With love, Pearl.

The 1,525-ton submarine Harder, which held a Presidential Unit citation for sinking thousands of tons of Japanese shipping, was listed officially as lost Tuesday along with three lesser vessels.

50 YEARS AGO - Jan. 1, 1970

Max Wipperman Jr. of Hankinson was the first place winner of the first Christmas lighting contest sponsored by R.S.R. Electric Cooperative of Milnor.

Dec. 25 at St. Gerard’s Hospital had a Christmas baby at 8:30 a. m. TammyJean, a daughter, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Oster of Lidgerwood.

An afternoon wedding was solemnized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson Dec. 6 when Marlene Sander became the bride of Rocky Krause of Hankinson. The church altar was decorated with blue carnations and candelabra.

