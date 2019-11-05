News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Nov. 6, 1919
The State School of Science at Wahpeton is to have a big Farmers’ week and country life conference the week beginning with November 17. The State department of agriculture and labor and several counties in southeastern part of the state are co-operating.
Nearly twenty-five dollars was raised in the Lidgerwood public schools for the Roosevelt memorial which is to be erected near the scene of the late president’s old North Dakota home at Medora in the Bad Lands. Brief exercises were given in each grade in commemoration.
75 YEARS AGO - Nov. 2, 1944
Though the wheat crop was cut by too much moisture and threshing was hampered by a prolonged rainy season, the weatherman came through magnificently during the month of October to allow farmers to pick one of the finest crops of corn this section has ever seen.
Dewey or Roosevelt for president—Nye, Moses or Stambaugh for Senator—these are the two battles which North Dakotans and the people of the nation will settle next Tuesday, November 7, as Americans exercise their most priceless privilege. Experts and poll-takers predict close races in these races and no one is willing to bet much either way.
50 YEARS AGO - Nov. 6, 1969
The board of directors and employees of Farmers Co-op elevator and their wives were guests at a banquet given by the Atwood-Larson Commission company. Their host for the dinner at the Crossroads Steak house at Gwinner was Marlyn Bogart, field rep.
A $25 reward is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of vandals who have been throwing beer cans into the Bohemian cemetery south of Lidgerwood. Also, the new vault has had various things painted on it during the past year.
