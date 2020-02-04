News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Feb. 5, 1920
“Bentson’s Big Sale is still going on in full blast. Owing to the inclement weather which we have encountered during our sale, we have had many requests from people who were unable to attend, that we continue our great money-saving event for a while. In order to comply with these requests, we have decided to continue our sale until Saturday, February 7th.”
D. D. Marquette of Rutland was in this city advertising the sale of forty pure bred Duroc-Jersey sows from his herd of registered stock. Dave, as the boys call him, is no stranger in this city, having lived here and in Brightwood township in his boyhood days, until he began as a breeder of registered livestock.
70 YEARS AGO - Feb. 2, 1950
With a nucleus of five of the more experienced of the grade school basketball players, Lidgerwood will be represented in a grade basketball tournament to be held at Veblen, S. D. Five listed to take part include Wayne Maczkowicz, Adolph Funfar, Darrell Moeller, Wayne Mahler and Robert Sawka.
A special entertainment program which will include the showing of two motion pictures in color has been arranged for farmers and their families in this community by Elliott Equipment Company, local Minneapolis - Moline Implement Dealer.
55 YEARS AGO - Jan. 29, 1970
Wyndmere received an undeserved black eye when the story of William DuShane and all his starving dogs hit the news media last week. DuShane’s only connection with Wyndmere was the fact that he had rented the vacant farmstead owned by Mr. and Mrs. Fritz Pelvit.
Fred Strege, son of Mr. and Mrs. Williard Strege, Lidgerwood, was selected by the Elks as the outstanding leader in the boys’ division of their leadership contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.