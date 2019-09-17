Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture first appeared in the Sept. 14, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Sept. 14, 1989

You don’t see too many pear trees in these parts, but Leo Piechowski of Fairmount has had good luck with two pear trees in his garden. He planted two trees 15 years ago. They were bearing fruit seven years ago.

The Fairmount Literary and Civic Improvement Club met at the home of Ferne Olson in Wahpeton. During the business meeting, a new member, Denise Pinkney, was initiated.

Yard of the Week went to Jim and Bev Axtman, home at 507 1st Ave South. They were selected Yard of the Week by a member of the Fairmount Literary and Civic Improvement Club.

