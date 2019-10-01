News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Sept. 28, 1989
Fairmount Public School is one of 16 school districts and one vocational center that will be sharing four high tech instructional units the second semester.
Tami Humble was crowned 1989 FHS homecoming queen and Steve Schmit was homecoming king. Members of the court are Michael Sweeney, Julie Ehlert, Kendall Swanson, Cindy Sanders and Jason Rubish.
The Fairmount Pheasants girls basketball team is ranked eighth in the Wild Rice Conference, according to Howard Grumbo, conference secretary. With one conference win and three losses, Fairmount edged 10th-ranked North Sargent and ninth-ranked Hankinson.
