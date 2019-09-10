News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Sept. 11, 1919
Some time during the night, the office of the Wohlwend-Stuck Lumber company was broken into by burglars, who gained an entrance by breaking a window, but it is not believed that anything of value was secured by them.
The first division of the army arrived home from France during the past week, landing at New York.
The marriage of Miss Ella Schutt to Mr. Otto Kackman took place at the home of the parents of the bride of this city. The young grew to maturity in the same locality and are well known to this city and vicinity and have many friends who extend their best wishes.
75 YEARS AGO - Sept. 7, 1944
There’s a new disease in Lidgerwood, but don’t be alarmed ... the only ones it affects are those who rent houses ... it’s called “tenantcy jitters” ... and those who are affected have more fun talking about their symptoms than two old maids with appendix scars.
Miss Mary Ellen Ercink of Lidgerwood has accepted the position as principal of the Geneseo schools.
The Lidgerwood Boy Scouts will conduct its third drive through the city to collect all paper, cans and rags and housewives are asked to place what items they have saved the past few months on their porch or yard.
50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 11, 1969
Charles Wollitz is the oldest member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. The second oldest member is Robert Trittin. The youngest is Melanie Marohl infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Loel Marohl.
Fred Strege hit a hole-in-one at the Lidgerwood Golf Course. He was playing with James and Gene Garcia and hit the ace into the cup on hole 5.
Lidgerwood opened its football season with an 8-6 win over LaMoure on their field Friday night.
