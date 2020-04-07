News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - April 8, 1920
Contracts for the construction of a state-owned mill and elevator to be built at Grand Forks were let by the industrial commission this afternoon jointly to Seagles Construction Company of Minneapolis. The guaranteed price for the construction is $922,850.
The naming of Mr. E. J. Taylor to fill the place left vacant by the resignation of the former deputy superintendent, is in keeping with state superintendent of public instruction Minnie J. Nielson’s policy of securing the best and most experienced educators.
Nearly every town in this part of the country has taken at least preliminary steps for the 1920 baseball organization, but thus far little has been heard and nothing done toward putting Hankinson on the map.
75 YEARS AGO - April 5, 1945
“Tippy” is a little deer found in a hay meadow by Lawrence Gabbert in June 1944, who has cared for the animal. “Tippy” was found in a hay meadow with an injured leg. He was taken to the farm and raised on a bottle, which was suitable for “Tippy.”
Four officials of the Soo Line met in Hankinson and promised after the war, the company will again place trains 105 and 106 in operation on the line.
50 YEARS AGO - April 2, 1970
On the ballot for the first time at the City Election on Tuesday will be the question of fluoridation of city water. The purpose is to determine whether or not the voters of the city are in favor or against the city installing fluoridation equipment at the two city wells.
Do you delight in sewing creatively? Do you like all those filly feminine things found in the ladies lingerie department? If so, you can have fun learning to make your own dainty slips, nighties, panties and accessories with Hankinson’s “UNDERCOVER project” Or SEWING lovely Lingerie Class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.