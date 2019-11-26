News From the Past

Quantcast
From the Richland County News-Monitor files:

25 YEARS AGO - Nov. 23, 1994

Some Wyndmere parents are tired of watching their teens drive aimlessly up and down the main drag. There are very few options for teen-agers in a smaller community, so some parents decided to give the teen-agers their own place — the Wyndmere Teen Center.

Farmers interested in becoming members of a cooperative that will supply a proposed corn processing plant are being asked to invest more money. A prospectus mailed to 2,2250 potential co-op members is basically a “cash call” for ProGold.

15 YEARS AGO - Nov. 23, 2004

With Lidgerwood Drug closing, many local residents are worried their prescriptions won’t be filled. Greg McCullough, owner of Lidgerwood Drug, said residents have nothing to worry about. He sold his store to Nathan and Julie Falk, owners of Hankinson Drug.

Four local hunters got more than they bargained for when they were out deer hunting. Jon Herding, 19, was sitting quietly in an area west of the gravel pit by Lake Elsie when motion caught his attention. For about 80 seconds, Herding saw a mountain lion.

10 YEARS AGO - Nov. 24, 2009

In the final match of the state girls volleyball tournament, the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds had a consolation championship trophy in sight. The defensive match-up favored Park River-Fordville-Lankin, so W-L head coach Chris Swenson changed his rotation and tried something different. The Warbirds swung away to beat the Aggies in five sets and take fifth place.

A public information meeting was held in Fairmount so officials from the North Dakota Department of Transportation could discuss the reconstruction project for N.D. Highway 11. The project will consist of reconstruction, mill and overlay.

