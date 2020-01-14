News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Jan. 11, 1995
Hankinson native Becky Bommersbach immersed herself in a foreign culture. During the next 3 1/2 years she is on mission to Kenya at Gekano Girls School.
A firemen’s committee, made up of one representative from each department in Richland County, will meet with Southeast Firemen’s Association and Disaster Emergency Services Coordinator Jewel Jones and head dispatcher Sean O’Keefe to iron out problems experienced from departments with the current system.
15 YEARS AGO - Jan. 11, 2005
On Dec. 27, Anna Tuma of Lidgerwood celebrated her 100th birthday. The day was quiet and introspective as Tuma rested for a whirlwind celebration that would include her community, family and friends Jan. 1.
Fairmount-Campbell-Tintah boys basketball have an explosive offense that can turn on the gas and reach 50 m.p.h. in seconds. On the other hand, Wyndmere plays a little out of control, but lacks consistency. That hurt the Warriors in a 55-50 loss against the Rebels.
The C-T-F girls program was accepted into the Region 1, District 1 and Wild Rice Conference for the 2005-06 school year.
10 YEARS AGO - Jan. 12, 2010
The Hankinson City Council is holding a public meeting to create a special assessment district, said Mayor Joe O’Meara, for the construction of a storm sewer and draining system to prevent downtown flooding.
U.S. Sen. Byron Dorgan announced he would not seek re-election for another term in office. Dorgan said he and his family wrestled with this decision.
The Hankinson girls basketball team had their hands full with the Warbirds last Thursday. Although it was sub-zero outside, inside the Hankinson gym was blistering as the Pirates held out for a 52-48 win.
