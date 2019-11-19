Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

News From the Past

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
News From the Past
Buy Now

This photo and story first appeared in the Nov. 16, 2004 edition of the Richland County News-Monitor.

 News Monitor archives

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:

25 YEARS AGO - Nov. 16, 1994

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigated a shooting incident in Fairmount. Adam Lewis, 7, Fairmount, was accidentally shot by his older brother. Adam is in fair condition.

A newcomer to the Richland County Commission was the top vote getter in the general election as Dave Paulson received 4,238 votes. In a four-way race for three seats, Paulson will be joined by incumbents Steve Campbell, Fairmount, and Roman Berg, Wahpeton.

A measure creating a Hankinson Ambulance District was approved by 85 percent of voters Tuesday.

15 YEARS AGO - Nov. 16, 2004

The cool and wet weather may have stalled crops this growing season, but luckily Mother Nature complied and gave local producers the time they needed. The average corn yield is 60 bushels to an acre.

Bonnie Bubach knew she wanted to be a teacher since the third grade. Bubach, along with all educators, will be honored at an open house held by the Lidgerwood American Legion Auxiliary from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 17.

10 YEARS AGO - Nov. 17, 2009

The Hankinson Pirates left their hearts and souls and some dreams on the field and left as victors. In 48 minutes a team of young men became Hankinson’s newest heroes with a 27-12 victory over Parshall-White Shield in 9-man football.

The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds were up 2 games to 1 over Lisbon in the Region 1 championship. One point away from their dreams and no one on the Warbirds side was sitting down as W-L was crowned the regional champions, earning a trip to state.

A Richland County Deputy Sheriff was hit by a vehicle, injuring his arm. Heather Sondrol of Wahpeton was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories