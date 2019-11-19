News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Nov. 16, 1994
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigated a shooting incident in Fairmount. Adam Lewis, 7, Fairmount, was accidentally shot by his older brother. Adam is in fair condition.
A newcomer to the Richland County Commission was the top vote getter in the general election as Dave Paulson received 4,238 votes. In a four-way race for three seats, Paulson will be joined by incumbents Steve Campbell, Fairmount, and Roman Berg, Wahpeton.
A measure creating a Hankinson Ambulance District was approved by 85 percent of voters Tuesday.
15 YEARS AGO - Nov. 16, 2004
The cool and wet weather may have stalled crops this growing season, but luckily Mother Nature complied and gave local producers the time they needed. The average corn yield is 60 bushels to an acre.
Bonnie Bubach knew she wanted to be a teacher since the third grade. Bubach, along with all educators, will be honored at an open house held by the Lidgerwood American Legion Auxiliary from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 17.
10 YEARS AGO - Nov. 17, 2009
The Hankinson Pirates left their hearts and souls and some dreams on the field and left as victors. In 48 minutes a team of young men became Hankinson’s newest heroes with a 27-12 victory over Parshall-White Shield in 9-man football.
The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds were up 2 games to 1 over Lisbon in the Region 1 championship. One point away from their dreams and no one on the Warbirds side was sitting down as W-L was crowned the regional champions, earning a trip to state.
A Richland County Deputy Sheriff was hit by a vehicle, injuring his arm. Heather Sondrol of Wahpeton was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
