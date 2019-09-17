News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Sept. 18, 1919
The Burcham building, which was closed about a year ago under district court injunction, is to be reopened for business this week. The injunction period expired and the premises returned to the possession of the owner. Under new management, minors will be strictly forbidden and there will be a strict compliance with the letter of the law.
Following the burglarizing of the farmers store at Christine last week and the escape of the robbers with merchandise and silk to the value of about $600, Sheriff Wold has issued a “shoot to kill” order to his deputies. During the encounter with the Christine robbers last week, one of the posse was slightly wounded in the leg by a bullet fired by one of the yeggs.
75 YEARS AGO - Sept. 14, 1944
Robert Bladow raises big tomatoes. He brought one of them to the John R. Jones Co. It weight 2 1/4 pounds and measured 17 inches in circumference.
The Minneapolis St. Paul and Sault St. Marie railway, known as the Soo Line, has officially ended seven and a half years of bankruptcy with a newly formed corporation taking over the railroad.
Miss Helen Templeton of Fairmount, was united in marriage to Willis Prochnow. The wedding was solemnized in the Methodist church at Fairmount.
50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 18, 1969
A huge new electric generating plant costing nearly $100 million will be constructed in eastern South Dakota. This plant is the most important milestone in the development of power resources in the area.
Mrs. Allen Trom was elected head of the S. F. A. Mothers Club.
Cheryl Workman—Kappa Delta—and Catherine Gray—Kappa Alpha Theta—pledged their sororities at North Dakota State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.