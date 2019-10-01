News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 2, 1919
All teachers of Richland county except those in the city schools and the special school districts, will be expected to attend the Richland county teachers’ institute to be held at the court house in Wahpeton.
Construction of electric lines from here to New Effington and the line to Great Bend is seriously hampered by inability to secure material. It is doubtful the village of New Effington will be able to connect up much before Christmas, and the line at Great Bend likely will not be completed before next season.
75 YEARS AGO - Sept. 28, 1944
Norman A. Ebel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Ebel, of this city, who is with the Amphibious Forces at Little Creek, Va., writes his folks that he was in the hurricane of two weeks ago which did so much damage. He was one of a crew of 25 who were called to rescue the crew of a ship which was beached in Oceanview.
The pupils of the Mantador school enjoyed an afternoon picking milk weed pods and succeeded in gathering 42 bags of pods for the war effort.
Born, to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Aleridge, a boy. Mrs. Aleridge is the former Fay Cox of this city.
50 YEARS AGO - Oct. 2, 1969
Homecoming queen candidates are all Seniors at Hankinson High School. They are Jacqueline Hentz, Rosemary Mauch, Mary Beth Reinke and Brenda Kluge.
Specialist 4 Larry O. Schmidt received the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam. An electronic equipment repairman, Spec. 4 Schmidt was cited for his work in the same field while serving with the 701st Infantry Division. He is the son of Luverne Schmidt.
Janice Loll became the bride of Duane Olson in an evening ceremony Aug. 30 in the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hankinson. The altar was decorated with orange gladiolas and white chrysanthemums.
