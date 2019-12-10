Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture first appeared in the Dec. 7, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Dec. 7, 1989

Members of “The Matchmaker” cast are assistant director Wendy Prochnow, Curt Holstein, Chris Schroeder, stage assistant Mike Sweeney, Tami Humble, Toni Kelsch, Richie Hills, Jason Rubish, Lisa Spear, Kendall Swanson, Deanna Leinen, Amy Smith, stage assistant Tadayuki Ide, assistant director Deena Noel, stage assistant Tina Smith, Eric Gibble, Mark Osborn, John Clarey Janelle Rubish, director Toni Gredesky, Kathy Van Cleave, Paul Holstein and stage assistant Lisa McMahon.

A winter survival seminar will be held Dec. 7 in two locations to help area residents cope with the upcoming winter blues — at Wahpeton and Hankinson.

