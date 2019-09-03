News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Sept. 4, 1919
The marriage of Miss Myrtle Riba and Effner Bailey took place at St. Martin’s church at Geneseo on Tuesday, September 2. Both are well and favorably known in this city and have a large number of friends, who wish them the best for their future.
Production of the new light four cylinder car held up for the last two years because of war conditions, has been begun by the Willys-Overland Company of Toledo and shipments to dealers are being made.
The Fox feature—The Darling of Paris—based upon Victor Hugo’s life will be the attraction at the Lyric theater on Saturday evening, September 6. A big one.
75 YEARS AGO - Aug. 31, 1944
The ban on sale of ammunition to hunters was listed Tuesday by the war production board, opening the way for the nimrod’s first real season since the war began. The WPB also boosted quotas of ammunition for farmers and ranchers to use against predatory animals.
Although the nation is experiencing a raise in the number of infantile paralysis (poliomyelitis) cases greater than that which occurred for any year since the epidemic of 1916, no such increase has been noticed in North Dakota.
50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 4, 1969
Mrs. Richard Bubach (Bonnie) began her duties as fifth grade teacher at Lidgerwood public school.
Beverly A. (Bev) Elznic was appointed public relations director of the Greater Minneapolis Girl Scout council on August 6.
Two Lidgerwood business places were broken into over the Labor Day week end, with loss of small change that had been left in the cash register and some items taken. Art Haase discovered someone broke into his tavern, and Gene’s Super Valu lost $35 in change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.