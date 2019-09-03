Quantcast
News From the Past

This advertisement first appeared in the Sept. 4, 1919 edition of the Lidgerwood Monitor.

 News Monitor files

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Sept. 4, 1919

The marriage of Miss Myrtle Riba and Effner Bailey took place at St. Martin’s church at Geneseo on Tuesday, September 2. Both are well and favorably known in this city and have a large number of friends, who wish them the best for their future.

Production of the new light four cylinder car held up for the last two years because of war conditions, has been begun by the Willys-Overland Company of Toledo and shipments to dealers are being made.

The Fox feature—The Darling of Paris—based upon Victor Hugo’s life will be the attraction at the Lyric theater on Saturday evening, September 6. A big one.

75 YEARS AGO - Aug. 31, 1944

The ban on sale of ammunition to hunters was listed Tuesday by the war production board, opening the way for the nimrod’s first real season since the war began. The WPB also boosted quotas of ammunition for farmers and ranchers to use against predatory animals.

Although the nation is experiencing a raise in the number of infantile paralysis (poliomyelitis) cases greater than that which occurred for any year since the epidemic of 1916, no such increase has been noticed in North Dakota.

50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 4, 1969

Mrs. Richard Bubach (Bonnie) began her duties as fifth grade teacher at Lidgerwood public school.

Beverly A. (Bev) Elznic was appointed public relations director of the Greater Minneapolis Girl Scout council on August 6.

Two Lidgerwood business places were broken into over the Labor Day week end, with loss of small change that had been left in the cash register and some items taken. Art Haase discovered someone broke into his tavern, and Gene’s Super Valu lost $35 in change.

