News From the Past

This story first appeared in the Ocdt. 12, 1944 edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor files

From the Hankinson News archives:

100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 16, 1919

Albert Thompson, Ransom county’s wild man, is dead from gun shot wounds inflicted in effecting his capture a week ago. He had escaped from the asylum at Jamestown early in the summer. He took up his abode in caves along the Sheyenne river, foraging the nearby farms for food, and until last week had evaded all efforts to take him into custody. As a result of his presence, a reign of error existed among the people of the neighborhood. He had been seen on a number of occasions during the summer but was always armed and was always given a wide berth.

75 YEARS AGO - Oct. 12, 1944

The Richland Ration Board was confronted with a problem this week. There were 159 applications for corn pickers and only 12 were on hand. They were allotted to farmers most in need.

E. D. Lum, Wahpeton, dean of Richland county publishers, and owner of Farmer Globe since 1926, was laid to rest in Wahpeton Monday following services at the Wahpeton Congregational church, where high tribute was paid to his “outstanding patriotism, his sterling qualities as a public spirited citizen, his devotion as husband and father and as a friend to his home city.”

50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 25, 1969

It is estimated that almost a ton of bullheads were removed from Lake Elsie during the past two weeks by representatives of the N. D. State Game & Fish Department conducting a seining operation here.

Mrs. Mary Sander of Hankinson, announces the engagement of her daughter, Marlene Sander to Rocky Krause, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Krause of Hankinson.

Joseph Busche, 18, Barney, is in good condition at St. Gerard’s Hospital as a result of a truck accident two miles north of Hankinson. He was the driver of a Gutzmer Construction Co. loaded gravel truck.

