News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 16, 1919
Albert Thompson, Ransom county’s wild man, is dead from gun shot wounds inflicted in effecting his capture a week ago. He had escaped from the asylum at Jamestown early in the summer. He took up his abode in caves along the Sheyenne river, foraging the nearby farms for food, and until last week had evaded all efforts to take him into custody. As a result of his presence, a reign of error existed among the people of the neighborhood. He had been seen on a number of occasions during the summer but was always armed and was always given a wide berth.
75 YEARS AGO - Oct. 12, 1944
The Richland Ration Board was confronted with a problem this week. There were 159 applications for corn pickers and only 12 were on hand. They were allotted to farmers most in need.
E. D. Lum, Wahpeton, dean of Richland county publishers, and owner of Farmer Globe since 1926, was laid to rest in Wahpeton Monday following services at the Wahpeton Congregational church, where high tribute was paid to his “outstanding patriotism, his sterling qualities as a public spirited citizen, his devotion as husband and father and as a friend to his home city.”
50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 25, 1969
It is estimated that almost a ton of bullheads were removed from Lake Elsie during the past two weeks by representatives of the N. D. State Game & Fish Department conducting a seining operation here.
Mrs. Mary Sander of Hankinson, announces the engagement of her daughter, Marlene Sander to Rocky Krause, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Krause of Hankinson.
Joseph Busche, 18, Barney, is in good condition at St. Gerard’s Hospital as a result of a truck accident two miles north of Hankinson. He was the driver of a Gutzmer Construction Co. loaded gravel truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.