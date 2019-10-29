Quantcast
News From the Past

This picture first appeared in the Oct. 26, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor files

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Oct. 26, 1989

A 30-14 loss to Chokio-Alberta drops the Campbell-Tintah-Fairmount Rebels football team to 3-5 for the season. C-A held a two-point 16-14 lead at the half, but notched an additional 14 unanswered points in the second half for the win.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of approximately 10 gallons of gasoline from David Maack, Fairmount. The gasoline was taken from his pickup’s gas tank sometime after midnight.

The Fairmount fire department was called to the Ron Mahler farm when 3,000 bales of prairie hay and straw bales were lost in a fire.

