News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Oct. 26, 1989
A 30-14 loss to Chokio-Alberta drops the Campbell-Tintah-Fairmount Rebels football team to 3-5 for the season. C-A held a two-point 16-14 lead at the half, but notched an additional 14 unanswered points in the second half for the win.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of approximately 10 gallons of gasoline from David Maack, Fairmount. The gasoline was taken from his pickup’s gas tank sometime after midnight.
The Fairmount fire department was called to the Ron Mahler farm when 3,000 bales of prairie hay and straw bales were lost in a fire.
